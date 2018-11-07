Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.95 ($104.60).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €75.34 ($87.60) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12 month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.