Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 597,903 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,671 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,166 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,395 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $3,375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,572 shares of company stock worth $4,219,493. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Xilinx from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of XLNX opened at $85.92 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

