Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $262,214.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

