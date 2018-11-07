Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys New Position in Steris PLC (STE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steris by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

