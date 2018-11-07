Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $48.88 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,252,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 415,082 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up about 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $48,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 74,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 88,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 437,660 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 146,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

