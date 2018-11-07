Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Becton Dickinson and updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.05-12.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $12.05 to $12.15 EPS.

Shares of BDX opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $209.91 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 46.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 17.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Becton Dickinson and (BDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/becton-dickinson-and-bdx-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-hits-estimates.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.