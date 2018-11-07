Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Lessened by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 0.9% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $23,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.4% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $209.91 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.43.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

