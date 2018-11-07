Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $308,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 46.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 17.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.43.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

