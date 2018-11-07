Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total transaction of $2,308,611.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,141.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $64,744,896. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,642.81 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,115.77 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $814.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,091.53.

WARNING: “Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/beech-hill-advisors-inc-reduces-stake-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.