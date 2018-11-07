BelugaPay Reaches Market Cap of $130,580.00 (BBI)

BelugaPay (CURRENCY:BBI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One BelugaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. BelugaPay has a market cap of $130,580.00 and $0.00 worth of BelugaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BelugaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00150385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00256757 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $678.17 or 0.10398670 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BelugaPay Profile

BelugaPay was first traded on October 14th, 2017. BelugaPay’s total supply is 60,793,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,948,463 tokens. BelugaPay’s official message board is medium.com/@BelugaPay. BelugaPay’s official Twitter account is @BelugaPay. The official website for BelugaPay is belugapay.com.

Buying and Selling BelugaPay

BelugaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BelugaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BelugaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BelugaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

