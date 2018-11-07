Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) traded down 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 17,250,648 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the average session volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bezant Resources (BZT) Shares Down 15.2%” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/bezant-resources-bzt-shares-down-15-2.html.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

