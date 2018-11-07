BidaskClub Downgrades Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $96.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

