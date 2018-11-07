BidaskClub Downgrades WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Sell

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $155,914.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $2,046,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,791 shares of company stock worth $4,049,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

