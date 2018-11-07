BidaskClub Upgrades eBay (EBAY) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EBAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.97.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,338. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,262,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,185,132,000 after buying an additional 214,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,843,000 after buying an additional 344,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in eBay by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,182,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,723,000 after buying an additional 4,036,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 15.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,476,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,929,000 after buying an additional 1,245,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in eBay by 27.4% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,844,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $259,039,000 after buying an additional 1,687,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.