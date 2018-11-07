Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Purchases 6,730 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 870.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,746,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,771,000 after buying an additional 4,257,533 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,963,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 1,400,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,516,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,656,000 after buying an additional 511,833 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 827,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,758. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.22 and a 1-year high of $114.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

