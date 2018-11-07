Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a market cap of $243,865.00 and $447.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded up 100.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Profile

Bitcoin W Spectrum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 104,817,961 coins. The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin W Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

