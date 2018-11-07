BlackPearl Resources (PXX) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at TD Securities

BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a tender rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BlackPearl Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE PXX opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. BlackPearl Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$1.55.

About BlackPearl Resources

BlackPearl Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include the Blackrod oil sands project with oil sand leases and permits covering an area of approximately 44,581 net acres situated in the Blackrod area of northern Alberta; the Onion Lake oil property with an area of approximately 10,856 net acres located in Saskatchewan; and Mooney crude oil property with an area of approximately 20,160 net acres located in north-central Alberta.

