BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 59.8% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in BlackRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $858,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $413.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.31 and a 12 month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (down previously from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/blackrock-inc-blk-shares-bought-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.