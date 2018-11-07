BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Community Financial Corp (TCFC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.92% of Community Financial worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCFC. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.38. Community Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

