Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.60

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 108,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.60” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/blackrock-taxable-municipal-bond-trust-bbn-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-19-60.html.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)

There is no company description available for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.