Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.64

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 808347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 107.36%.

In related news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $27,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,036.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $38,284 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3,309.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 556,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 100,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/blackstone-mortgage-trust-bxmt-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-34-64.html.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.