Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Position Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 95.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 234,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 213,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.36%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 3,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,036.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $27,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $38,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

