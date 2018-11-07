BlockCAT Hits 1-Day Volume of $559.00 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. BlockCAT has a total market capitalization of $707,062.00 and $559.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockCAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. During the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00150271 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00256294 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.38 or 0.10066341 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011628 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BlockCAT launched on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io.

BlockCAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

