Blocktrade (BTT) Price Hits $0.0735 on Major Exchanges

Blocktrade (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Blocktrade token can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Blocktrade has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Blocktrade has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $2,569.00 worth of Blocktrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00150022 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00256154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.70 or 0.10357348 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005200 BTC.

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade’s genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Blocktrade’s total supply is 57,746,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,314,915 tokens. Blocktrade’s official Twitter account is @Blocktradecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktrade’s official website is blocktrade.com.

Blocktrade Token Trading

Blocktrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

