Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Earns News Impact Rating of 1.56

Press coverage about Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bloomsbury Publishing earned a coverage optimism score of 1.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

LON BMY opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Wednesday. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

