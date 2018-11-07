Blucora (BCOR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.54.

Shares of BCOR opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. Blucora has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.36 million. Blucora had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mathieu Frederic Stevenson sold 20,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $632,558.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance G. Dunn sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,156. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 245.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 6.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $870,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

