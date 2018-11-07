Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) will announce sales of $47.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.13 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT posted sales of $36.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full year sales of $180.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.86 million to $187.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $203.35 million, with estimates ranging from $185.76 million to $219.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRG. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BRG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 128,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,951. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.75.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

