BMO Capital Markets Cuts AGCO (AGCO) Price Target to $65.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $57.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42. AGCO has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $84,249,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $17,506,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000,000 after purchasing an additional 280,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 1,170.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 10.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,648,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

