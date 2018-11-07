BMO Capital Markets Cuts New Relic (NEWR) Price Target to $110.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

NYSE NEWR opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.31 and a beta of 0.82. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.26 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $8,794,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $51,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,454 shares in the company, valued at $31,606,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,742 shares of company stock worth $41,658,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Relic by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after buying an additional 44,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,772,000 after buying an additional 731,705 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 16.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in New Relic by 40.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in New Relic by 10.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

