BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IGM Financial (IGIFF)

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Monday, October 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $25.97 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

