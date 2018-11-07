Boeing Co (BA) Position Trimmed by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $366.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $259.56 and a 52 week high of $394.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

