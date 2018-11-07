Bojangles (BOJA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BOJA opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bojangles has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bojangles stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Bojangles worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOJA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bojangles in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

