Booking’s (BKNG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $2,240.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2,360.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,151.80.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,979.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,630.56 and a 1 year high of $2,228.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 89.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,917.94, for a total value of $565,792.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Booking by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.