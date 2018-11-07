Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Drexel Hamilton.

10/29/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Booz Allen’s Vision 2020, the strategy aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth, is progressing well as it is seeing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise and a strong performance in the global commercial market. Booz Allen’s differentiated offerings increase client acquisition and enhance future revenue opportunities. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas such as Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, Booz Allen could see an escalation in capital expenditure as a result of higher investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Seasonality is beyond the company’s control and continues to weigh on its profitability.”

Shares of BAH stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,531,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,890 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 44,176 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,219,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after buying an additional 133,210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

