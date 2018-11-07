BOScoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $108,183.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00001135 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $33.90 million and approximately $108,183.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007829 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,838,751 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.