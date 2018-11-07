Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Boston Private Financial reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of BPFH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 1,384,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,029. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $88,111.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 109,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

