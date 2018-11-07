Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $5,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Boxer Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $2,208,400.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.96.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

