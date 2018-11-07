Bp Plc Has $2.60 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Bp Plc lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3,110.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 130,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nucor by 326.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,515,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/07/bp-plc-has-2-60-million-position-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.