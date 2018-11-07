Bp Plc Has $3.78 Million Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Bp Plc raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in VF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,165 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in VF by 1,270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 113,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,138 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,040 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen raised shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VF from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

VF stock opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

