Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.74.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $310.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.38 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The company has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.53, for a total transaction of $339,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 867 shares in the company, valued at $294,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,842 shares of company stock worth $113,900,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

