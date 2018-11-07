Bp Plc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Bp Plc raised its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,466,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,082,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,755,000 after purchasing an additional 107,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.54.

In other news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $177.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

