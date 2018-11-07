Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15,227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43,245 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

