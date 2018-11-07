Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) COO Sells $127,094.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $124,674.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $130,757.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $120.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.85 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $147,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 242.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 104.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

