Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHF. BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Brighthouse Financial from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. 6,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,050. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $67.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

