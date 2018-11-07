Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,312 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 10,714.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brightsphere Investment Group from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.95 million. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

