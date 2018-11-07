Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Receives $45.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

In other news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $212,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,329.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $90,169.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 913.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of EAT opened at $49.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.01. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

