Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of BMY opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $131,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

