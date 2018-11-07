Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Increased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,094,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,704,000 after buying an additional 225,999 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 581,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

