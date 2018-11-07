British & American Investment Trust Plc (BAF) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

British & American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BAF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BAF opened at GBX 59.95 ($0.78) on Wednesday. British & American Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44).

British & American Investment Trust Company Profile

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

