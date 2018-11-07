Brokerages Anticipate Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will announce sales of $46.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $60.85 million. Beigene posted sales of $220.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $209.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $267.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $263.47 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $347.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.53 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5279999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.34.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. 342,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.76. Beigene has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

In other news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $547,597.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $975,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,268.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,512. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Beigene by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beigene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Beigene by 5,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

